Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Split

In northern Italy, heavy rains are causing floods, fallen trees and full cellars – Milan is particularly affected.

Milan – Italy is once again hit by severe storms. Most recently, a tornado devastated houses in an Alpine town. On the night of Tuesday (October 31st) a violent thunderstorm raged over Milan and around Brianza.

Severe storms in northern Italy: river in Milan overflows its banks

Like the Italian news agency Ansa reported that the Seveso River overflowed its banks on Tuesday morning due to heavy rain. As a result, Milan’s Niguarda district to the north was flooded, as was the important main street, Viale Fulvio Testi. Within a few hours it rained more than a third of the monthly average.

In addition, Lambro Park was evacuated as a precautionary measure due to the rising water of the river of the same name. According to the city council, the flooding in the fashion metropolis will continue for a few more hours.

Floods in Italy: Images from Milan show the extent of the storm

Residents are sharing pictures and videos from Milan on social media that give an idea of ​​the extent of the storm in northern Italy. Streets have literally turned into raging rivers, fountains are overflowing, cars and trams are stuck in the water.

“Since yesterday, we in the ministry have been monitoring the weather situation and the effects on infrastructure and traffic hour by hour,” said Transport Minister Matteo Salvini on the short message service X (formerly Twitter). The emergency services have been in action since Monday (October 30).

Storm in Northern Italy: Second largest train station in Milan under water

Like the local newspaper Milan Today announced that Porta Garibaldi, the second largest train station in Milan, is also completely under water. An underpass leading to the tracks was also full. Civil defense recommends residents stay at home and stay away from underpasses. In some buildings there was even a power outage as a result of the storm.

Shortly before the Seveso River overflowed its banks in the morning, it had reached a water level of 2.26 meters; three quarters of an hour later, water levels of over three meters were reported. Falling trees make the situation particularly critical. A tree fell onto the entrance to a primary school in the east of the city, reports said Milan Today. Two adults were slightly injured. In Mediglia, a woman and her two children were trapped in their car when a tree fell due to strong winds. The fire department was able to free the family from the vehicle.

Tornadoes, desert storms, cyclones: 10 weather phenomena you should know View photo series

Storms sweep across northern Italy: more rain expected – Brenner motorway closed

The weather in Milan will clear up during the day on Tuesday, at least for the time being. But already on Thursday (November 2nd), according to meteorologist Edoardo Ferrara 3Bmeteo new rains expected. Thunderstorms are also possible, which could last until Friday night (November 3rd).

The lagoon city of Venice, on the other hand, was spared from the flood, although a high of 1.54 meters was reached on the southern embankment, reported Ansa. The flood protection gates made it possible to keep the level inside the lagoon low. A landslide hit the Brenner motorway on the border with Austria, which is therefore closed to the north.

More than 80 fire brigade operations were reported in the Veneto region due to fallen trees, landslides and water damage. The Valtellina valley on the border with Switzerland and the Alpine valley Valchiavenna were also hit by the storm. There were small landslides due to the heavy rain. Streams are also at risk of overflowing. A severe storm also recently caused significant damage in France. (cheese)