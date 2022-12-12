And through social media, videos of torrential rains spread in the Sharia area in Makkah Al-Mukarramah.

A spokesman for the Saudi Civil Defense stressed the importance of following instructions when it rains and not going out except for extreme necessity while taking caution and caution.

He added that “the civilian of Makkah Al-Mukarramah is reporting the detention of a vehicle” on one of the roads, stressing that no injuries were recorded.

For its part, Taif University announced the suspension of studies in attendance in Taif and the university’s branches, due to the weather, provided that attendance at lectures and lessons is via the Internet, which was also announced at the College and Institute of the Holy Mosque of Makkah.

Crisis and Disaster Management Center

As for roads, the Crisis and Disaster Management Center in the Emirate of Makkah Al-Mukarramah Region indicated that “there is a precautionary closure of the tunnels, due to the rain,” calling on everyone to use alternative roads for their safety, according to the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”.

The center also called for caution, and said: “For your safety, we hope to stay in your homes until the end of the rainy situation in the governorates of the region, and not to expose the sites of rain gatherings.”

In a related context, the imams of the mosques asked the worshipers to pray in their homes, and the mosques broadcast through loudspeakers, “Pray in your homes at dawn on Monday.”