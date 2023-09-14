In Libya, the mayor of the coastal town of Darna, which was particularly hard hit by the storm, assumes that the number of deaths could increase to 18,000 to 20,000. This is based on the parts of the city that were destroyed, Abdulmenam Al-Ghaithi told al-Arabiya broadcaster on Wednesday. So far, government officials have estimated over 5,300 deaths in Darna. According to current knowledge, a dam broke above the city after torrential rain. A tidal wave then raced through the town, which has a population of 125,000, and washed entire streets into the sea.

Meanwhile, the aid organization Doctors Without Borders is sending support. This Thursday, an emergency team of logisticians and medical staff will arrive in the badly affected city of Darna “to determine medical needs,” the organization announced on the X (formerly Twitter) platform. They are also bringing emergency medical equipment to treat the injured and body bags for Libya’s Red Crescent charity.

Turkey is also sending further help. On Wednesday evening, a ship carrying medical personnel was scheduled to leave Izmir for Libya, the Health Ministry in Ankara announced. There are also two fully equipped field hospitals, several ambulances and six teams of emergency paramedics on board. Turkey had already sent medical teams and medical equipment to the disaster area on Tuesday.