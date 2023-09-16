Genoa – It has arrived in Derna, Libya, the San Marco ship of the Italian Navy, with on board 100 tents for a thousand people, 5 thousand blankets, 30 pallets of medical material, 8 water pumps, 2 helicopters and earthmoving and rescue vehicles. This was reported by the Italian embassy in Libya, adding that the unloading operations have begun.

Libya was hit last weekend by devastating floods due to the passage of storm Daniel. Floods that killed thousands of people. There are more than 35 thousand displaced people. The hardest hit city was Derna, where floods collapsed two dams and the water poured into Wadi Derna, a valley that runs through the city, destroying buildings and sweeping people away, in some cases into the sea. The provisional toll is over 11 thousand dead, while according to the Libyan Red Crescent more than 10 thousand people are missing.

The Genoa fire truck arrived in Libya

Among the Italian rescuers who arrived in the country there are also three firefighters from Genoa. They perform TAST (Technical Assistance and Support Team) functions, making an important contribution on the logistics front.

The Genoese firefighters mounted a base camp for 24 peopleas well as taking charge of reporting activities for Italy and maintaining contacts with other international relief structures.