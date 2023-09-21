More than 43,000 people were displaced, according to the United Nations, as a result of the floods and torrents that swept eastern Libya, especially the city of Derna.

While search operations continue for thousands of missing people who are believed to be dead as a result of the floods, the International Organization for Migration published, today, Thursday, new estimates indicating an increase in the number of displaced people after the passage of Storm “Daniel” on the night of September 10-11.

The International Organization for Migration said that the tragedy caused the displacement of 43,059 people.

She added that “the lack of water supplies may have prompted many” of the displaced inside Derna to leave it to head to other cities in the east and west of the country.

The International Organization for Migration noted that the urgent needs of the displaced include “food, fresh water, mental health, and psychosocial support.”

The floods killed 3,351 people, according to the latest provisional official toll.

However, humanitarian organizations and Libyan authorities fear that the number of victims may be higher due to the number of missing persons estimated at thousands.