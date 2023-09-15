Home page World

A man sits on a breakwater and looks at some of the damage. © Yousef Murad/AP/dpa

The situation in the disaster areas of the civil war country is devastating. Access roads have been washed away and bridges are buried in mud. Aid organizations are calling for support.

Benghazi – After the devastating floods in Libya, rescue teams are facing enormous logistical challenges. The floods have washed away access roads to the particularly hard-hit port city of Darna, and important bridges are buried under masses of mud.

The east of the city in particular was further cut off from the rest, eyewitnesses on site reported to the German Press Agency. Communication connections were partially broken. Other places in the civil war country also rely on support. The United Nations Emergency Relief Office estimates that hundreds of thousands of people urgently need help.

Thousands without food and shelter

Meanwhile, the World Food Program (WFP) has started supplying food to thousands of families in Libya. The organization said it has begun providing urgently needed food aid to more than 5,000 families. “These devastating floods have struck a country where a deep political crisis has already left so many people in a desperate situation. In addition to the tragic loss of life, thousands of families in Darna are now without food and shelter,” said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain.

In an emergency appeal, the UN Humanitarian Office called for emergency aid worth $71.4 million (around €67 million) “to meet the urgent needs of 250,000 most affected Libyans.” The situation in the northeast of the country is critical. Almost 900,000 people in five provinces of the country lived in areas that were affected “directly and to varying degrees” by Storm Daniel and the flash floods it triggered.

A first aid delivery from the Technical Relief Agency (THW) has now arrived in Libya. Two Bundeswehr aircraft that took off from Wunstorf in Lower Saxony with a total of 30 tons of relief supplies on board landed in the port city of Benghazi yesterday evening, a THW spokesman said. According to the information, there were 100 tents with lighting, 1,000 camp beds, 1,000 blankets, 1,000 sleeping mats, 1,000 water filters and 80 power generators.

Mayor of Darna: Up to 20,000 dead

“Daniel” hit the North African country on Sunday and caused heavy rain. Two dams burst near the city of Darna, and entire quarters of the city, which has a population of 100,000, were literally washed into the sea. “We expect a very high number of victims,” Mayor Abdel-Moneim al-Gheithy told the Arabic television channel Al-Arabija. Based on the destroyed city districts, “there could be 18,000 to 20,000 dead.”

Search teams are combing the city of Darna looking for victims. © Yousef Murad/AP

UN emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths said: “Entire neighborhoods have disappeared from the map.” The situation is “shocking and heartbreaking.” The most urgent task now is to prevent the spread of diseases. According to the head of the Libya delegation to the International Red Cross, Yann Fridez, “it could take many months, perhaps years, for local residents to recover from this huge level of destruction.”

Relief supplies from the THW Technical Relief Organization are loaded into an Air Force Airbus A400M transport aircraft at Wunstorf Air Base. © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

In view of the devastating natural disasters in Libya and Morocco, where a severe earthquake killed thousands a week ago, the German Red Cross (DRK) is calling for donations. DRK President Gerda Hasselfeldt told the “Rheinische Post”: “We know that the German population is also greatly affected by the earthquake in Morocco and the flood disaster in Libya, as is the desire to offer support to the local people. “dpa