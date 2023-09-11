Libya is urgently asking for help from Italy and other countries after the ”catastrophe” in Derna caused by the passage of storm Daniel which caused two thousand deaths. Hisham Abu Shkewat, Minister of Air Transport and member of the crisis commission in the Benghazi government, said: ”The eastern region of Libya faced an unprecedented hurricane that caused damage in several cities, such as Al-Bayda and Al-Marj, but what happened in the city of Derna represents a humanitarian catastrophe by any standards aspects, since it caused the collapse of dams and buildings” swept away while people slept. According to the minister, the number of victims is estimated at over two thousand dead and more than three thousand missing.

”We hope from all friendly countries, in particular from Italy, for urgent help in search and rescue operations and everything that can alleviate the suffering of the inhabitants of the city of Derna,” he said.