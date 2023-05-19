The regional government reported this Thursday, May 18, at least 1,000 people evacuated, 300 landslides, 400 damaged roads and a strong impact on agriculture in the Emilia-Romagna region, in the north of the country. In just a few hours, on Wednesday, the territory received half of the rainfall it normally receives in a year. Dozens of municipalities have been affected.

The Emilia-Romagna region in northern Italy is facing flooding that has left at least 42 municipalities partially under water. So far, the authorities have reported that at least 13 citizens have lost their lives due to the intense storm.

According to what was reported by the regional government this Thursday, the rain has also caused at least 300 landslides and the overflow of 23 rivers, while some 400 roads have been deteriorated or practically destroyed.

Stefano Bonaccini, the president of Emilia-Romagna, promised that everything would be rebuilt and recalled the earthquake that hit the region in 2012, which destroyed thousands of homes. “That experience showed us that it can be done and we will rebuild everything, I am sure of that,” he emphasized.

Two people hug in a flooded street, after heavy rains hit the Italian region of Emilia Romagna, in Faenza, Italy, on May 18, 2023. © Claudia Greco / Reuters

These are the second floods that have affected Emilia-Romagna in recent weeks. Two weeks ago the rains also caused the death of two people and damages worth 10 million euros. The Government has reported that it will allocate another 20 million to deal with the new effects.

1,000 people evacuated and 5,000 farms flooded in Emilia-Romagna

At least 10,000 citizens had to be evacuated due to the emergency, while thousands more were left without electricity.

“We had to throw everything away, nothing was saved. The bed expanded with the water,” Maurizio Cola told the Reuters news agency, while his wife, Raffaella Zanni, wiped away tears as she saw that their wedding album had been washed away. completely damaged. “All memories” are gone, she exclaimed. Both are residents of the city of Cesena, one of the most affected.

A man sits next to items displaced by a flood after heavy rains hit Italy’s Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, on May 18, 2023. © Claudia Greco / Reuters

According to farmers’ associations, at least 5,000 farms were under water. Meanwhile, road and rail transport has been disrupted throughout the region as authorities respond to the havoc caused.

Due to the storm, the organizers of the Formula One Grand Prix, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday May 21 in Imola, was canceled in order to ensure that the emergency services can concentrate on responding to those affected. However, a concert by the American singer Bruce Springsteen was held on Thursday, which caused multiple criticisms of the artist and the organizers of the event for not agreeing to cancel it in the midst of the emergency.

Meteorological phenomena multiply in Italy

The impact of extreme weather events is becoming a constant in the European country.

“Climate change is here and we are experiencing the consequences. It is not a remote perspective, it is the new normal,” said Paola Pino d’Astore, an expert at the Italian Society for Environmental Geology (SIGEA).

Just last year, Italy witnessed multiple floods, storms, droughts and avalanches that have killed dozens of citizens.

Last July, an avalanche in the Alps killed 11 people following a heat wave that caused the most intense drought seen in the country in at least seven decades. This was followed by flooding that last September killed another 11 residents and 12 more died in a landslide months earlier.

Two people hug in a flooded street, after heavy rains hit the Italian region of Emilia Romagna, in Faenza, Italy, on May 18, 2023. © Claudia Greco / Reuters

Experts indicate that the actions of humans influence these changes. “Intensive and disorderly urbanization in recent decades together with the consumption of high-density land have had an impact (…) We must adapt to the new climatic conditions, but not use them as an excuse,” said the head of the National Council of Geologists, Arcangelo Francesco Violo.

Due to its varied geography, Italy is one of the nations most prone to the ravages of climate change, both from floods and landslides in its mountains, and from rising sea levels, which surrounds almost the entire territory of this country. peninsular country.

But experts are increasingly pointing out that factory farming and rampant construction in recent decades have also left the European nation more vulnerable to global warming.

with Reuters