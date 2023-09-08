Unprecedented disaster in Greece. The exceptional flood that has been hitting Bulgaria and Turkey as well as the Hellenic peninsula for a few days is changing the very landscape of some areas. In Thessaly whole plains are totally flooded. In the last few hours, evacuations have been ordered in four areas around the city of Larissa following the flooding of the Pineios river. Parts of the city, which with 150,000 inhabitants is among the five largest Greek cities, have already begun to flood: the situation is tragic and the water is increasing minute by minute. It is believed that hundreds of people are still trapped in villages that are unreachable due to flooded roads or landslides caused by the rains.

Helicopters and even boats were used to evacuate the residents. The Coast Guard said 270 people were rescued by air between yesterday and today as rescue operations continue.

The body of a 69-year-old man was recovered at sea and washed up in the coastal town of Velos, but it is unclear whether the old man died as a result of the floods. According to local media, the victim fell from the rocks while trying to get fresh water as the wave of bad weather cut off water supplies in his community. In other areas, residents of villages left without water and electricity have called for help via radio and television, claiming that many people are still on their roofs, without food or water.

During a meeting with the mayors of the areas affected by the floods, in the municipality of Karditsa, the Greek premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. “We will do what is necessary: ​​I will also mobilize all available European resources in order to have additional support, first of all to cover the compensation needs of families. We will start recording the damages immediately,” said the Greek premier.

The numbers

In Zagora del Pelion 910 millimeters of rain were recorded, in Portarià 885, in Pezùla di Karditsa 660, in Karditsa city 659, in Volos 617, in Kofoi di Magnesia 550. Quantities that should usually fall in a whole year, but instead they went down in a few days.

There are at least seven confirmed victims in Greece alone, but many are still missing and the damage is incalculable.