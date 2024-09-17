Home World

The east of Austria is struggling with flooding. © Helmut Fohringer/APA/dpa

The all-clear cannot yet be given in the flood areas in Central and Eastern Europe. How high will the rivers rise in Germany?

Breslau/Dresden/Potsdam – Water levels are rising in several rivers in eastern Germany. In Brandenburg, the Lusatian Neisse, Elbe and Spree rivers burst their banks. In Saxony, State Environment Minister Wolfram Günther (Greens) expressed confidence that the floods would affect the Free State less dramatically than feared. In contrast, the situation in the flood-affected areas from Poland, the Czech Republic and Austria remains tense. The number of fatalities has risen to more than 20.

Further deaths were reported from Austria and Poland on Tuesday. According to the authorities, emergency services in Lower Austria discovered the body of an 81-year-old woman in her flooded house in Würmla. Two men died in Poland. The news agency PAP reported, citing the police, that the body of one man was discovered in a car in the southwest of the country. The second dead man was recovered from a river. It is expected that the total number of deaths will continue to rise.

In the Czech Republic, experts expect high flood damage. © Deml Ondrej/CTK/dpa

The emergency services in Saxony are monitoring the situation in the neighboring Czech Republic, where the Elbe originates. The highest level of alert applies to numerous water levels in the neighboring country. The army was deployed to provide support. In Usti nad Labem (Aussig an der Elbe) in northern Bohemia, near the border with Saxony, the peak wave of the Elbe was not expected to arrive until Wednesday. A maximum level of around 6.7 meters was expected. Before the storms, the water level there was less than two meters.

Water level of the Elbe rises

Saxony’s Environment Minister estimated that, given the dramatic images from Eastern and Southeastern Europe, the Free State would “get off relatively lightly”. The water levels were lower than previously feared. The water levels of rivers in eastern Saxony, such as the Schwarze Elster, fell after the heavy rainfall ended.

Meanwhile, the Elbe continues to swell – and will continue to be flooded for some time. In the early evening, the water level in the state capital Dresden was measured at 5.90 meters – the normal level is 1.42 meters. During the flood of the century in 2002, it was 9.40 meters.

The state has learned lessons from this, explained Minister Günther: “We have invested 3.3 billion euros in flood protection,” including in information and forecast services and the alarm system. This proved its worth during the 2013 flood, the stress test, and prevented an estimated 450 million euros in damage.

First precautions are being taken in Brandenburg

In Brandenburg, the authorities are preparing for rising water levels in view of the flooding in neighboring Poland. Flood alert level 1 is currently in effect, for example at the gauge of the Lusatian Neisse in Klein Bademeusel near Cottbus, as can be seen from the state’s flood portal. At the lowest alert level 1 of a total of four levels, waters begin to overflow their banks.

The regions are taking initial precautions and crisis teams are meeting. In Spremberg, for example, bicycle and pedestrian underpasses have been closed in some places. According to the State Office for the Environment, alarm level 3 and later even 4 are possible on the Oder from Friday – for example on Sunday near Ratzdorf south of Frankfurt/Oder. The highest level 4 is about disaster prevention, which also includes preparing for evacuations.

Situation in Austria and Poland

In Poland, at least the weather is relaxing. According to meteorologists, a rainy area is now moving away. The southwest is particularly affected by flooding. In the small town of Nysa, around 90 kilometers south of Wroclaw, residents, firefighters and soldiers prevented masses of water from the Kłodzko Neisse from breaking through a dyke that protects the city center.

In Austria, volunteers help fill sandbags. © Christoph Reichwein/dpa

In eastern Austria, too, persistent rain left large areas under water. At many measuring stations, several times the amount of rain that normally falls in September fell within a short period of time. According to the emergency management, the risk of dam bursts in Lower Austria remains high. However, the rain has stopped.

Researchers recommend rethinking flood protection

The Leibniz Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries (IGB) is calling for a rethink in the way we deal with rivers to protect against flooding. “It was only humans who created rivers in which flood waves swell faster and higher by straightening rivers and building dikes that were too narrow,” criticized IGB researcher Sonja Jähnig. According to her, technical systems do not offer absolute protection. “They have a major impact on the structure of the water, are expensive and are difficult to adapt to increasing flood events.” IGB researchers are calling for rivers to be given more space and for floodplain landscapes to be created in which the water is retained. dpa