It has rained so much in Belgium recently that some dikes are in danger of breaking. Especially in the coastal region, near the border with France, there has been flooding all week. Northern France is also facing serious problems, causing hundreds of schools to close. There is no fear of flooding in our country, but we do not have to hope for dry weather for the time being.
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
13-11-23, 20:52
