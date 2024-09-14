Flooding has been reported in the Czech Republic and neighbouring Poland after heavy rain fell after midnight.

Emergency services in both countries have been preparing for bad weather since Friday. Heavy rains in the Elbe and Vltava rivers in the Czech Republic have caused the water levels of the Elbe rivers to rise.

The Czech news agency CTK reported that authorities issued a level 3 flood warning for about 20 rivers and streams. The village of Mikołovice near the Polish border saw flooding in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to footage posted on the X platform by Czech Television.

In the southern Czech city of Ceske Budejovice, firefighters have been working to erect flood barriers along the Malsa and Vltava rivers since Friday evening.

Water levels in the Czech Republic are expected to rise further over the weekend, meteorologists say. Some areas have seen between 50 and 110 litres of rain per square metre since Friday. Across the border in southwestern Poland, the Biała Gląska river burst its banks in the Opole region. About 400 residents had to be evacuated from the village of Gląszólazy, near Mikołowice in the Czech Republic.