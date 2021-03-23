Floods In Australia, thousands of people were evacuated from floods caused by heavy rains

In places, the floodplain has rained about a meter of water a week.

Australian thousands of homes have been destroyed by heavy rains and severe floods on the east coast for several days. People besieged by the floods have been taken to safety, including military helicopters and inflatables.

In some places, about a meter of water a week has rained in the floodplain, which corresponds to two-thirds of the usual annual rainfall. To date, a total of about 18,000 people have been evacuated in the state of New South Wales.

“On this scale, the situation is catastrophic and the consequences will be serious,” the state prime minister said Gladys Berejiklian according to the news agency AFP.

Thousands of people have been without electricity for days and energy companies have warned that in some places electricity will not be available until the rest of the week.

So far, serious accidents or injuries have been avoided. Heavy rains are forecast to continue until at least Wednesday.