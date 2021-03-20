Floods Hundreds of people have been evacuated in the Sydney area of ​​Australia due to life-threatening floods

It can rain up to a meter a week.

Australian on the east coast, heavy rains have caused extensive flooding, say, among other things BBC and The Guardian.

Authorities warn that the floods are “life-threatening”. People have been told to stay at home.

In the state of New South Wales, hundreds of people have been relocated to evacuation centers in the north of the capital, Sydney. Rescue authorities have conducted 500 rescue operations and received 4,000 requests for assistance by telephone.

Heavy rain has caused the dams to flood, in addition to which the storm has caused a small tornado.

Rescue personnel will help residents cross a badly flooded street in Sydney on Saturday.­

The roads have been closed, and the pictures show, among other things, how the house is being wiped with the current.

100 millimeters of rain is expected in Sydney and 300 millimeters in the nearby Blue Mountains. More rain is also expected in the coming days. In total, Eastern Australia may receive up to a meter of rain a week.