Istanbul (Al-Ittihad)

The mayor of Izmir, Tun Soyer, announced yesterday that water was submerged in the streets and buildings in Izmir due to rising sea levels, and the coastal water barriers were breached following a storm.

Pictures showed stores flooded with water, while firefighting teams tried to suck out the water through pumps. The Turkish Anatolia news agency reported that water surrounded some musicians inside an entertainment venue.

Rescuers transported the musicians to safety in rubber boats. Sawyer said that the climate crisis has reached the Aegean Sea, adding that the region is threatened by extreme heat and drought, as well as floods caused by rainfall and seawater. A storm also struck Istanbul, where the winds toppled the roof of a house. There were no injuries or deaths, according to the Turkish Dogan News Agency.

Yesterday, the Turkish General Meteorological Directorate issued warnings of severe weather in a large part of the 81 Turkish provinces. Calmer weather is expected to prevail today, Monday.