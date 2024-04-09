Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Floods | Floods in Russia and Kazakhstan continue to worsen, more than 100,000 people evacuated

April 9, 2024
President Putin still does not plan to visit the flood zones.

Russian flooding in western Siberia and several regions of Kazakhstan continued to worsen on Tuesday. More than 100,000 people have been evacuated from the path of the water bodies, mainly from Kazakhstan.

In Kazakhstan, more than 86,000 people have been evacuated after the floods have already spread to five of Kazakhstan's 17 regions. A total of six rivers have already overflowed their banks in the country.

In Russia, the water level of both the Ural River and the Tobol River is still rising. More than 6,500 people have been evacuated, most of them from the Orenburg region. The peak of the flood was expected for Wednesday, and the water masses were then feared to seriously threaten the city of Orenburg with more than half a million inhabitants and the city of Kurgan in Western Siberia.

Minister of Emergency Situations of Russia Alexander Kurenkov traveled to the Orenburg Region on Tuesday. Instead, the president Vladimir Putin still not going to visit flooded areas.

“Even though Putin is not physically there, he is constantly working on this topic,” assured the representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov.

Rescuers evacuate residents during a flood in Orski on Saturday. Picture: Ministry of Emergencies of Russia

