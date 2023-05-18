Emilia-Romagna on its knees

These days the whole of Italy is close to the population of theEmilia Romagnawith donated works in favor of their compatriots grappling with the tragic flood emergency which is causing extensive damage to homes and the territory. A pain also felt by the world of motorsport and by Formula 1 in particular, precisely in this land full of passion for motor racing. This weekend, among other things, the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix was supposed to take place in Imola, but the great difficulties suffered in the last few hours made it impossible to organize the event.

The Ferrari donation

In the last few days, concrete help has arrived not only from numerous people and various institutions, but also from the drivers and teams who were supposed to compete this weekend at the Autodromo ‘Enzo and Dino Ferrari’. Among these, also the most representative team in the history of Formula 1, and which is based in this region: the Ferrari. Through a statement published on its official website, the Maranello company indicated that it had directly participated in the regional fundraising to help the local population affected by this disaster. donating 1 million euros.

Support for your land

The funds, with the coordination of the local authorities, will be used not only for people affected by the floodbut also to support i environmental recovery projects and for the management of hydrogeological instability.

Vigna’s words

“In times of difficulty, Ferrari’s place has always been close to its community – he has declared Benedict VignaChief Executive Officer of Ferrari – we wanted to give a concrete and immediate response to the most urgent needs of the population of Emilia-Romagna, tried by a serious environmental disaster. With the coordination of the local authorities, to whom we extend our heartfelt thanks for their tireless work in these hours, this aid will be able to bring comfort and a tangible sign of the solidarity of the entire Ferrari family”.