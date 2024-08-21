Codex uses a combination of algorithms and mathematical models to project extreme climate scenarios

THE Codex is studying with the government of Rio Grande do Sul the issuance of a guidance notice on contingency plans and escape routes in the event of flooding, according to the company’s business director, Venicios Santos. The warning must be accompanied by an alert regarding the emergence of an extreme weather event.

The company uses a combination of algorithms and mathematical models to design scenarios. Initially, it developed a prediction system using artificial intelligence capable of anticipating the arrival of climate events.

In this case, it is a platform of software exclusive that integrates geographic and meteorological data and issues alerts to Civil Defense in real time. Codex is considering including a joint notification on guidance on measures to be taken in the event of a risk.

“We are working together with Civil Defense, we were already working on something more operational and less predictive, and we are including guidance actions on what to do”declares Santos.

Although the system issues the alert, the extreme event may not materialize, explained the Codex representative. Therefore, it is up to the public body to define how and whether it will notify the population.

“The Civil Defense issues the alert, but there could be a cold front, for example, and then they could issue a risk alert. If this happens, there are other protocols for these actions.”he spoke.

The company was already monitoring some cities with which it had a contract. As soon as heavy rains hit Rio Grande do Sul, it overlapped the affected area with that of software and, according to Santos, he noticed a high accuracy (precision) of the system.

Here’s the step-by-step:

Before expanding into flood monitoring in Rio Grande do Sul, the company worked on checking fires and deforestation. Codex has 60 active clients and 4 contracts with the federal government. It had revenues of around R$30 million in 2023.