Floods | Cars “splash water” in torrential rains and froze on the side of the road – An expert explains the most typical mistakes in rainy weather

There are many risks associated with driving through a flood. According to Autoliito’s training manager Teppo Vesalainen, the surface of the puddle must not touch the bottom of the car.

End of summer heavy rains have caused several floodswhich pose risks to road traffic.

Autoliito’s training manager Teppo Vesalainen says that there is even a risk of engine damage when driving into too deep water.

“A good rule of thumb is that when driving, the surface of the water must not touch the bottom of the car,” advises Vesalainen.

“If you drive into too deep water, electrical devices, connectors and sensors may freeze. In the worst case, the engine sucks water into it. Then there is a big risk of engine damage,” says Vesalainen.

Another risk associated with driving during a flood lies at the bottom of the pond.

“You can’t see under water. On a familiar road, you can roughly figure out where, for example, the podiums of the distributor go, but in a foreign environment, you can’t see them underwater. In addition, there may be frost pits on the road that you cannot see.”

According to Vesalainen, a pothole hidden under water can cause the tire to break, and in the worst case, the rim can also be damaged.

“ “If you have the slightest doubt that it is too deep, you should turn the car carefully and take a detour.”

Flood spot the depth can be difficult to estimate in advance. According to Vesalainen, you can use other cars to help if a car roughly the height of your own car passes through the flood spot.

“If you have the slightest doubt that it is too deep, you should turn the car carefully and take a detour.”

According to Vesalainen, many Finns may think that crossing the flood pond saves time. Many prefer to take the most direct route, rather than a detour that increases the duration of the trip by 10–15 minutes.

“The fact is, however, that if you try to save time, but the car is sloshing water, then that time will come back on a completely different scale than 10-15 minutes. In addition, it is usually quite expensive.”

Vesalainen says that insurance companies usually do not repair damage if the car has been driven into deep water.

“That leaves the wounds to lick themselves.”

“Of course, there can be differences in the compensation practices of insurance companies. It is essential that everyone checks their own insurance terms and conditions.”

Before when deciding whether to drive through a pond caused by a flood, according to Vesalainen, you should also pay attention to other traffic.

“Even if it looks like you could barely get through the depth of the water, other traffic can cause ripples in the water. A wave can whip a car’s engine compartment, even if the water depth doesn’t reach there,” says Vesalainen.

If you decide to drive into the pond, you must also remember not to cause unnecessary waves for other vehicles.

“You have to drive at walking speed so that the formation of waves is as minimal as possible.”

“ “In heavy rain, even the car’s rear lights are not enough, but fog lights are also needed to help.”

Vesalainen also reminds of other risks brought by heavy rain.

“When water accumulates in the ruts, the likelihood of hydroplaning increases. It is worth checking the condition of the summer tires. I claim that many have watched it last in the spring.”

In addition, he reminds that it is extremely important to see out of the car. If the wiper blades leave streaks or a film, they should be replaced.

“Furthermore, checking the operation of the lights and familiarizing yourself with the operating principle is important.”

According to Vesalainen, many may forget to turn on their headlights in the rain. Then the rear lights may not light up at all.

“A car driving in the dark is a risk. In heavy rain, even the car’s rear lights are not enough, but fog lights are also needed to help.”

Flooding can cause engine damage.

Vesalainen according to Autoliito’s towing services, the floods are also visible.

“It may be that several cars are towed from the same flooded place. Even on Monday, there were places where several cars frozen to the side of the road were retrieved.”

Vesalainen calls for people’s common sense.

“You can’t drive anywhere with a car. Using common sense avoids many problems and expensive bills.”

Car clinic managing director Antti Huhtalan according to Finns are well aware of water-related risks.

“Compared to other damages, the amount of flood damage is not particularly large. Of course they still hurt,” says Huhtala.

According to Huhtala, the most typical damage caused by water is moisture entering the passenger compartment during heavy rain.

“Air is taken into the car from the door openings or the windshield. There are channels through which the water is channeled out. From time to time, the channels can get blocked by leaves and debris, causing water to enter the passenger compartment,” says Huhtala.

“It is often enough to dry the cabin. In the worst case, water gets into trouble with the electronics, which can cause even greater damage.”

According to Huhtala, Finns avoid large puddles very well.

“Of course, sometimes it also happens that you drive into a half-meter puddle and the car shuts off at that spot.”

According to Huhtala, electric cars may be even safer from damage caused by water than combustion engine cars.

“You could imagine that electricity and water don’t go together. However, I would say that in this case it is the other way around.”

“Water can get into the combustion engine from the air filters of combustion engine cars, causing the trip to freeze in it. A lot of water is needed for that, but it also happens.”

The high-voltage battery of the electric motor, on the other hand, is very well protected in all respects, says Huhtala.

“Engine damage can also happen to electric cars, but I don’t think they would be at least more prone.