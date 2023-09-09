Floods | At least ten people have died in the floods in Greece

Strong storms have battered Greece, Bulgaria and Turkey after extreme heat and devastating forest fires.

Greek at least ten people have been killed in the devastating floods, the authorities say. The floods have also surrounded several villages, which rescue workers have tried to reach with the help of the country’s armed forces.

Efforts have been made to reach people trapped in the blockades with the help of helicopters and rescue boats.

In the central Greek region of Thessaly, floods have turned roads into rivers and left houses under water. Heavy rains lashed Thessaly from Monday evening until Thursday, and all the ten deaths reported in Greece have also been found in the area of ​​Thessaly.

Food and bottles of water were transported to the village of Itea in Thessaly for the people stuck in the blockade with the help of helicopters.

Bridges in the surrounding area have collapsed, the road network has been destroyed, and animals have drowned after the floods swept over the vast agricultural fields, reported news agency AFP reporters on the spot.

Minister responsible for population protection Vassilis Kikilias according to at least four people are missing.

Strong storms have battered Greece, Bulgaria and Turkey after extreme heat and devastating forest fires. Due to the floods, at least eight people have died in Turkey and four in Bulgaria.