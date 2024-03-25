Floods | At least 25 people have already died in the storms in Brazil

It is feared that the number of victims will rise as the rescue work progresses.

Emergency services continued their fight against time on Monday to help people in southeastern Brazil, where flooding caused by heavy rains and storms had killed at least 25 people over the weekend.

The storms hit the hardest in the states of Espirito Santo and Rio de Janeiro.

In Espirito Santo, the death toll rose from four to 17 people on Sunday, as the authorities' rescue and search efforts continued. According to state officials, at least 5,200 people have been evacuated from their homes.

A state governor Renato Casagrande described the situation as still chaotic, although the receding flood waters have enabled more extensive rescue work.

A man stands on a flooded street in the town of Duque de Caxias.

of Rio de Janeiro on the other hand, at least eight people have died in the state so far.

It is feared that the number of victims will still rise, as the authorities have not yet reached some of the most remote areas.

Survived the flood Michelle Oliveira37, was grateful for his survival, but at the same time mourned the destruction of his livelihood, a small shoe shop.

“I have never experienced a flood like this,” he summed up.

A resident of the city of Duque de Caxias in the state of Rio de Janeiro Nicellio Ramos52, was also horrified by the change in natural forces.

“Every year there are floods, at least once, but this was already the third this year,” Ramos marveled.