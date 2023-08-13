The floods in Austria and Slovenia could have hit us too: why we will experience more floods in the future and what we can do ourselves to prepare for it.

Mr. Hattermann, in view of the floods in Austria, Croatia and Slovenia: Could it also happen in Germany that three quarters of the country are under water?

In Slovenia, not three quarters of the area was flooded, but three quarters of the regions were affected. Always near the rivers and partly also the slopes. Three quarters of the area cannot be flooded, that would be a deluge. But what can happen, also in Germany, is that large regions are affected. We already had that, for example on the Elbe, the Danube, the Oder and the Rhine. Due to climate change, precipitation has become more intense, so that larger regions can also be affected.