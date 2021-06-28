S.Heavy rain, hail and floods: Because of violent thunderstorms in the southwest, many fire brigade and police forces have moved out in the evening. According to the information, the district of Calw is particularly affected. A spokesman for the Pforzheim police confirmed to the German press agency flooded streets, overflowing manhole covers and landslides in the Altensteig community.

The spokesman for the Calw District Fire Brigade Association, Udo Zink, spoke of quite violent floods. The south and east of the district are particularly affected. Trees lay on streets and tracks, cellars were filled with water. The control center had been strengthened in terms of personnel. He spoke of 150 missions in two hours. People were not harmed. How severe the damage and the extent of the storm is was initially unclear.

Deutsche Bahn reported on Twitter that a tree was lying on the track between Stuttgart and Ulm. Long-distance trains would be held back and, if possible, diverted, there would be cancellations.

The German Weather Service (DWD) warned in the evening of “sometimes extreme storms” in the Black Forest and the Swabian Alb and of hailstones with a diameter of up to five centimeters. Another thunderstorm complex moves from Switzerland towards Lake Constance and Upper Swabia – with heavy hail and heavy rain of 30 to 40 liters per square meter. On Tuesday, the next storms could move from the southwest to the north.



Something is brewing: Photo from the A 8 near Esslingen

Image: dpa





Several accidents with injuries occurred on the highways in Rhineland-Palatinate during a storm. The police said there were seven accidents on the A 3 and A 48 in the late afternoon as a result of the heavy rain in the area of ​​the Montabaur motorway police. The weather in the evening also caused problems in the area of ​​Bundesstraße 260 Bad Ems-Koblenz. Sections of the road there were flooded, the police said. The fire brigade in Koblenz reported storm operations throughout the city in the evening.