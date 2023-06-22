Kassel was hit particularly hard by the storms that are hitting Germany today. According to the police, there were no injuries.

Kassel – Covered roofs, fallen trees, flooded basements: A severe storm has hit northern Hesse. In Kassel, a police spokesman said in the late afternoon that he knew of “not a single operation with injuries”.

At Waldeck am Edersee, “roofs have been covered at certain points”. In northern Hesse, a number of cellars were full and many trees fell over, some on parked cars. There is hail damage to buildings.

“It suddenly got dark in Kassel,” added the spokesman. “The fire brigade can’t keep up with their operations.” Train and tram traffic in the city were disrupted. “In Kassel there are problems at the main station with water and at the Wilhelmshöhe station with the overhead line,” said a railway spokeswoman. The Kassel-Göttingen long-distance route is also affected. It runs north via Wilhelmshöhe station.

Public transport temporarily suspended

According to the Kasseler Verkehrsgesellschaft (KVG) website, local public transport in the city was initially stopped due to bad weather. Finally, according to the police, the storm moved further northeast.

Flooded streets, fallen traffic signs and trees, covered roofs in Königstein im Taunus. A dpa reporter reported that individual streets were under water. Dark skies and veritable walls of rain could also be seen on several webcams in the Taunus locations. A few minutes later the sky also darkened in Frankfurt, thunder could be heard and heavy rain pelted down over the Main metropolis. dpa