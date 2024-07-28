Sunday, July 28, 2024
Floods | A huge amount of water flooded Tornio Tokmanni

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 28, 2024
in World Europe
Floods | A huge amount of water flooded Tornio Tokmanni
According to the fire marshal, the entire property was without electricity on Sunday evening.

To Torniola a lot of water flowed into the premises of the commercial property on Sunday evening.

There was about five centimeters of water on the floor of the Tokmanni store located in the property, says the fire marshal on duty Lauri Manninen.

According to him, there was less than half a meter of water in the electrical premises of the property.

The entire property is without electricity, Manninen said on Sunday after ten in the evening. He could not estimate when the electricity would be restored.

“Rainwater is flooded [rakennuksen] through structures and through access doors,” says Manninen.

According to him, it rained so unusually much that the sewer network did not have time to draw water as it came from the sky.

There were no personal injuries in the incident.

