Dmitry Kselev used his talk show on Sunday evening, to demand a nuclear attack on Britain, using “Poseidon” drones, which operate under water and can cause a wave of radiation that plunges Britain into the depths of the ocean, according to the newspaper, “Daily Mail”.

Kselyov claimed that the drone “has a nuclear warhead capacity of 100 megatons”, which is thousands of times the power of the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, and would “provoke a giant wave, a tsunami, up to 500 meters high”.

“This tidal wave is also carrying very high doses of radiation. By rushing over Britain, you will turn what’s left of it into a radioactive desert, unusable for anything. What do you think of this possibility? ?”.

Ksiliev also threatened Britain with an attack by the Sarmat-2, Russia’s latest nuclear missile, which Russian President Vladimir Putin tested two weeks ago, and claimed that it could also completely destroy the country in one strike.

“Their island is so small that a Sarmat missile is enough to sink it once and for all,” said the veteran broadcaster.

Ksilov’s comments come among a group of “nuclear” threats launched by the Russian media against Britain, based on the assumption that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened to launch a nuclear attack on Russia without consulting NATO.

The media threat comes after the British government’s strong support for Ukraine during the crisis and its swift move to provide arms to Kiev.