Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

Heavy and continuous rain could lead to flooding in Germany and southern Europe in the coming weeks. Venice threatens “Aqua Alta”.

Munich/Venice – The spring-like weather from the first weekend in May has already said goodbye. Heavy thunderstorms and storms have caused flooded streets and numerous operations in the past few days. We’ve slowly gotten used to the fact that bad weather follows a beautiful summer’s day. A lot of rain is expected for the next few days. At the start of the holiday season, areas in southern Europe are also affected.

Weather forecast shows “European flood situation” – Venice threatens “Aqua Alta”

Anyone traveling to Austria, Italy, Croatia or Switzerland in the next two weeks should definitely take their rubber boots with them. Because the holiday could fall into the water. Meteorologist Jan Schenk from “The Weather Channel” warns of a “European flood situation”. “Up to 300 liters of rain per square meter are possible, particularly in the southern Alps and the Dinaric Mountains,” explains Schenk. A low-pressure area between two high-pressure areas over Italy, which is exposed to warm air from the south, is responsible for these large amounts of water.

Flooding in Venice in 2020. “Aqua alta” threatens to flood the city again in May. © Anteo Marinoni/LaPressa/dpa

“Aqua Alta”, i.e. high water, can occur in Venice. This actually refers to the annual winter flood in Venice. The flood season in Venice usually lasts from September to April. Now it seems that the city still has to prepare for “Aqua Alta” at the end of May. In February 2023, the lagoon city was still suffering from the rare phenomenon “Aqua Bassa”. The water was so low at low tide that gondolas got stuck in mud.

Weather prospects show heavy and continuous rain: 200 liters of rain per square meter possible

“Within a week, up to 150 liters of rain per square meter will fall in the German Alps,” predicts Schenk. The water can then flow towards the Danube, so that a flood wave can build up on the Danube. Other parts of Germany are also affected by a lot of rain. Schenk warns of small floods in the low mountain ranges, in Hesse and in Franconia. If you look at the precipitation forecast for the next two weeks, up to 200 liters of rain per square meter will fall in the Alps.

The German Weather Service (DWD) warns of unstable weather with thunderstorms and heavy and continuous rain. Rainfall of up to 60 liters per square meter is possible in the Alps until Thursday (May 11). In the west and south, the showers spread to the middle. The rainy weather will continue over the weekend. Thunderstorms with local heavy rain and hail are possible. Only the north of Germany is spared from heavy showers. (vk)