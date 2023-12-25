The heavy rainfall will cause significant flooding in various places in the east and south of the country on Monday. A holiday park and restaurant were flooded in Kaatsheuvel in Brabant and several streets were closed in Losser in Twente. The river water will rise further in the coming days. Rijkswaterstaat has issued an orange code for the IJssel area.

