There are floods in Bruchsal in the Karlsruhe district. © René Priebe/dpa

In Bruchsal in the Karlsruhe district, the flood situation worsened during the night, initially in one part of the city. The water levels there fell – but there was also flooding elsewhere in the city.

Bruchsal – In Bruchsal in the Karlsruhe district, the old town of the Heidelsheim district was flooded due to initially rising water levels. The fire department reported that the water was up to 1.50 meters high at one point. According to the flood control center, the Saalbach river reached its highest level at the Bruchsal gauge at around 2.30 a.m. at a good 2.13 meters. This was just above the mark for a so-called 100-year flood of 2.10 meters.

“The Nina warning app asked the public to evacuate basements and ground floors in certain areas and to go to higher floors,” the fire department said. Two helpers from the public were reportedly injured – it was initially unclear how seriously. The water in Heidelsheim is now flowing away again, it was said.

Flooding also occurred in the core city of Bruchsal, for example in underpasses. According to the fire department, the water levels are already falling here too. According to the city, the entire Bruchsal train station area is closed. It is expected that the closure will remain in place until the morning hours. Rail traffic between Gondelsheim and Bruchsal has therefore been suspended. dpa