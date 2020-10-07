The worst floods in the last hundred years, which brought storm Alex to the southeast of France and northwest of Italy, washed away the cemeteries in the French towns of Saint-Martin-Vesuby and Tand, located in the Alps. According to the publication The sun, the corpses were carried away by streams of water – from French territory to Italy.

Because of this, there has been confusion about the number of victims of the disaster. The floods were reported to have killed 12 people. However, it was later clarified that the dead were actually seven. The rest of the corpses, as it turned out, were washed from the cemeteries, which was determined by the degree of their decomposition.

More than two dozen missing persons are still being searched.

Hundreds of houses have been destroyed. Many roads are still blocked. Food is delivered to the population of remote settlements by helicopter.

