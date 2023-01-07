In the Portuguese city of Porto on Saturday, January 7, there was a flood. Subway flooded. At the disposal of “Izvestia” there is a video from the scene.

Due to heavy rains, the streets of the city were under water, roads were damaged.

The element interrupted the movement of trains at Sao Bento station. The footage shows how water continues to flow intensively into the subway.

Portugal has issued an orange weather alert, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere. (IPMA).

Earlier, in December, several settlements in the south of Portugal went under water due to heavy rains. In particular, on December 6, heavy rainfall fell on the Algarve region (Faro province). City streets became like rivers, water flooded institutions and houses of residents, educational institutions stopped working.