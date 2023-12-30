There is chaos in England on the eve of the end of year celebrations due to the cancellation of at least 14 trips on the Eurostar lines in the morning alone due to an interruption of the railway line near London which is also having repercussions for Southeastern trains. Thousands of passengers will be stranded on what is considered one of the busiest weekends of the year for trains. The cause of the cancellation of the races lies in the flooding of a tunnel in the south of the country caused by bad weather. Eurostar services from London have been canceled “until the end of the day” due to heavy rain and winds – there is no high-speed service between Ebbsfleet International and London St Pancras International today because a tunnel under the Thames is flooded. Meanwhile, flood warnings have been issued for over 100 areas of the country today as rain, wind and snow will hit some parts of the country.



