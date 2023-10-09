Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/10/2023 – 12:59

The heavy rains that hit the capital of São Paulo and cities in Greater São Paulo between the night of Sunday, the 8th, and the early hours of this Monday, the 9th, have caused inconvenience for residents. Caieiras declared a public calamity, due to the volume of rain recorded in the last few hours, which even flooded the municipal theater. In Franco da Rocha, several streets, mainly in the center, were flooded. In Diadema, a car fell into a stream. Two people were taken to a local hospital.

Franco da Rocha

According to the city hall, the teams continue to work on cleaning the streets around the Line 7 – Rubi Station of the Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM) and the Metropolitano Leste Terminal, which were closed.

On Sunday night, during a period of intense rain, flooding was recorded in the central region and in some neighborhoods. Among the places with flooding points in the central region were the streets Dr. Hamilton Prado, Gentil Rocha and Coripheu de Azevedo Marques, as well as Praça Dom Bosco, between Rua Benedito Fagundes Marques and Rua Basílio Fazzi.

In the neighborhoods, Avenida Washington Luiz, in Jardim Progresso, and Rua Taubaté, in Vila Bazú, also had flooding points.

Due to the rain, part of the wall of the municipal cemetery of Franco da Rocha fell. On Konrad Adenauer Street, part of a residence fell into a private construction site. On Rua São Carlos, there was a landslide. On Rua Lucas Vieira, a house was affected. According to the municipality, there were no victims. “Three homeless people were treated at the city’s Casa de Passagem,” said the city hall.

Classes at the Escola Municipal de Ensino Básico Professora Jannette Tennório Assumpção, which is located in Jardim Progresso, have classes suspended this Monday. At the Escola Municipal de Ensino Básico Maria Lúcia de Souza Silva, located in Jardim dos Reis, there were only classes in the morning.

Since the beginning of last year, two swimming pools have been built, in partnership with the State government. The reservoirs will minimize flooding problems on the west side of the city.

“Together, the pools will have the capacity to accumulate 366 thousand m³ of rainwater. The construction of a third swimming pool is also planned, in the Tapera Grande stream”, adds the city hall when informing that streams are also being desilted, cleaning of rainwater collection boxes and maintenance of the urban drainage network.

Furthermore, the city hall states that a pilot project is being implemented to monitor slopes using sensors that capture soil movement and, as a result, issue alerts to the Civil Defense Emergency Management Center (CGE).

In Franco da Rocha, the municipality’s Civil Defense recorded an accumulation of more than 119 millimeters of rain in the last 72 hours. The expected for the entire month of October was 107 millimeters.

Caieiras

The municipality declared a public calamity due to the volume of rain recorded in the last few hours. The city received around 110 mm of water. The Civil Defense team has been on duty since Sunday afternoon, responding to requests for services and providing assistance to people who were isolated.

The municipal theater of Caieiras was completely flooded by water, as were the neighborhoods of Vila Rosina, Monte Alegre, Serpa, Campo do Jardim dos Eucaliptos, Dentro da Cidade, ETEC de Caieiras, Jardim São Francisco, Miraval, Vera Tereza/Vila dos Pinheiros, Rancho Fundo, Laranjeiras, Velodrome and Rodovia SSP 332 at Km 35.

According to the city hall, at around 11:30 am this Monday, Highway SP-332 remained flooded in both directions, and the Municipal Velodrome also remained flooded, although the water is starting to recede.

“Only one lane of traffic on Avenida Waldemar Gomes Marino is available at reduced speed,” the municipality also warned.

Diadem

The Fire Department responded to an incident, in the early hours of Monday, involving a car that fell into a stream on Estrada do Alvarenga, in Pedreira, Diadema. The vehicle was partially submerged with two people inside it. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment. There is no information about their health status.

When contacted, the Public Security Secretariat of the State of São Paulo (SSP) has not yet commented. The space remains open for manifestation.

According to Diadema City Hall, the victims were not treated in the municipal network. “Diadema also has the Diadema State Hospital, under the responsibility of the State Department of Health,” he said in a note. When contacted, the department has not yet commented.

According to Civil Defense, during the early morning rain, there were minor flooding points in Diadema.

Capital of São Paulo

In São Paulo, the rain that hit the city in recent days has already exceeded the historical average for the entire month of October, according to MetSul. “The heavy rainfall in the capital during the last few hours with the arrival of a cold front has meant that this month’s rain so far has exceeded the climatological average for October,” stated the meteorology company.

According to data from the automatic station of the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) at Mirante de Santana, in the north of the city, the accumulated rainfall from October 1st until 6am this Monday reached 216.6 mm.

“Since the historical average rainfall in October in the city of São Paulo at the Mirante station is 127.2 mm and it has already rained more than 200 mm, this month’s precipitation is already 150% of the historical monthly climatology”, he added. MetSul.

On the ninth day of the month, the month of October already exceeds the rainfall recorded in January this year at Mirante de Santana of 211 mm and, soon, it should surpass the 239.2 mm recorded last March.

“There is an obvious sign of El Niño interfering with excessive rain in the three southern states of Brazil and in São Paulo”, warned MetSul.

This Monday, the weather still remains unstable in the city of São Paulo.

See the weather forecast in São Paulo for the next few days:

– Monday: between 17ºC and 23ºC.

– Tuesday: between 16ºC and 20ºC.

– Wednesday: between 17ºC and 30ºC.

– Thursday: between 20ºC and 30ºC.

– Friday: between 16ºC and 21ºC.

According to Meteoblue, there is just no rain expected for Wednesday, the 11th.