Ciudad Juárez— The General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) through its Director of Operations, Víctor Daniel Mejía, asked motorists to take extreme care this morning due to the light rains that have been recorded in the region.

No roads have been closed, but puddles have formed in some places due to the accumulated water, which makes normal traffic circulation difficult, he said.

He asked people to leave home early to go to work or school, not to exceed the speed limit, to keep a distance between one vehicle and another, and to report any incident or problem to the emergency number 911.

He said that the Roadside Assistance units are available to respond to any call from citizens and that they have the number 656 8253560 for this purpose.