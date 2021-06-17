A heavy downpour surprised the residents of Murcia and from other municipalities in the Region such as Cieza, Abanilla, Alhama and Calasparra. Fulfilling the forecast of the Aemet, which activated the yellow alert for storms throughout the Community last night, the heavy rains came around six in the morning.

In the capital of the Region, the rains flooded some of the most flooded areas such as the Rambla de Churra, although this Thursday morning it remained open to traffic. On Juan de Borbón avenue, for its part, cars had to circulate with caution due to the deep puddles that have accumulated on the road. The storm also knocked down some trees, which have been sealed by the authorities.

A fallen tree in Murcia, this Thursday. / Martinez Bueso

According to information from the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS), the heaviest rains have been recorded in Cieza, with 25.4 liters per square meter (l / m²) in the last three hours, a figure similar to that of Abanilla (25.2 l / m²).

In Alhama, the storm left 23 l / m², while in Murcia 22.5 l / m² were recorded in the Rambla Salada rain gauge. Alguazas (22.4 l / m²), Calasparra (20.8 l / m²), Ojós (19.2 l / m²), Fortuna (18 l / m²) and Jumilla (17.9 l / m²) are some of the areas where the storm unloaded with intensity last night.

Day suspended in the field of Cieza



In Cieza, the storm intensified with a large amount of electrical equipment and flooded streets and squares of the urban area. In the field, where stone fruit harvesting is taking place these days, all work was suspended until further notice, according to Rafael Jiménez, Coag spokesman.