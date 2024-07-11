Home page World

A storm on Wednesday caused flooded streets, fallen trees and manhole covers to be pushed up. There are expected to be more thunderstorms on Thursday.

Offenbach – Heavy rainfall flooded streets and flooded cellars in parts of Germany on Wednesday. In Rastatt (Baden-Württemberg), storms and heavy rain led to around 100 operations by the evening. “Patrols stopped because the rain was so heavy that it was almost impossible to drive,” reported a police spokesman. Several trees fell on cars and trucks. The weather mostly calmed down during the night. There will also be heavy thunderstorms on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman told SWR that the official storm warning only reached the police when the storm had already passed. Weather apps showed that it was coming, but “nobody expected it to be so severe.” The sudden heavy rain flooded streets in the city of Rastatt and filled basements and underpasses. So far, no one has been injured. However, significant material damage is expected.

In Berlin, water is running into the library

In Berlin, water entered the magazine of the Central and State Library (ZLB) after heavy rain. In an Instagram post by the library, employees could be seen forming a chain and carrying the water out of the building with buckets. ZLB operations director Jonas Fansa said in a report by the broadcaster rbb: “There are hundreds of thousands of books here, some of them old, which are at acute risk.” As the rbb reported, a rainwater pipe burst in the magazine of the library rooms in Berlin-Mitte.

There were also numerous police operations in Hesse due to the storm. In Dietzenbach, an S-Bahn underpass had to be temporarily closed due to the masses of water. On the A45 and A66, emergency services also cleared five fallen trees from the road. On the B43a between Hanau main station and Hanau-Wolfgang, the water was knee-deep on the road for a length of around 200 meters, so that the road in the direction of Fulda had to be closed.

Train collides with fallen trees

In the east of Saxony, the fire brigade in the districts of Bautzen and Görlitz responded to around 85 storm-related operations in the evening, a spokesman for the control centre said. In addition, a train collided with two fallen trees near Bautzen in the evening. It did not derail. The trees had to be cleared from the tracks.

In the Upper Bavarian district of Miesbach, a storm cell caused flooded streets and flooded cellars in the afternoon. A spokesman for the fire department control center in Rosenheim said that trees had also fallen. In the Lower Franconian district of Aschaffenburg, streets and underpasses were temporarily impassable due to the water.

DWD expects further thunderstorms

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), there will be further showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, particularly in the east and south, and also in isolated areas in the central parts of the country, in some cases with heavy rain, small hail and strong to stormy gusts. The thunderstorms are expected to subside temporarily in the afternoon and evening, before strong thunderstorms with heavy rain and local hail develop again in the west and southwest on Friday night. dpa