The storm caused by a new storm is already here. Where people are suffering the most is in Galicia, where in the last few hours the intense rainfall has left a trail of incidents, among which flooded houses, overflowing rivers, and even people rescued have been recorded.

The one that has registered the most is A Coruña (47), followed by Pontevedra (17) and also Lugo (1), according to data from 112 Galicia. On a day with different orange and yellow alerts for rain and wind, the municipality with the most incidents has been Santiago, with a total of 10, followed by Brión, Oleiros, Ames and Vigo, with three in each case.

To date, the most repeated have to do with the presence of branches or trees on the roads (27) and with the rain, which is causing problems in homes (four floods recorded so far) and roads (17 objects or remains from accidents and two floods).

Rescued people

Among the notable incidents, the GES of Brión explained that in their area they were working on around twenty flooded homes. Shortly before 8:00 a.m. an individual reported two rivers overflowing in this same town hall.

In addition, the lower part of the Divino Maestro center in Compostela, on Blanco Nájera street, has been flooded, so the children had to return home. The notice came at 7:50 a.m. through a private individual, and the Firefighters and Local Police participated in the operation.

Floods in Santiago de Compostela. XOAN KING

Also in Santiago there were several warnings for flooding on roads. On the Edison road, various individuals explained about the 7:45 hours that They were on top of their vehicles. because the height of the water was considerable, which forced the municipal firefighters to intervene. There were also problems at the O Vieiro roundabout, in the Fontiñas neighborhood, among other places in the capital of Galicia.

On the other hand, in Lousame, a woman had to be rescued from her vehicle by the GES of Boiro: an overflowing river caused the car to be dragged by the current along a forest track in the area of ​​Cernande, in Tállara. The person involved is in good condition.

Several turns of the bell

In Vigo, an individual warned ten minutes before 9:00 a.m. that he was trapped by water inside its portalon Areal Street. He was unable to go outside due to the force of the current, which was beginning to flood the interior of the building. The Vigo Firefighters were alerted from 112 Galicia.

Regarding traffic accidents, a car collided with a tree which was on the road on AG-55 as it passed through Gándara, municipality of Zas, and ended up giving several turns of the bell. It happened minutes before 8:00 a.m. 061 and the Civil Traffic Guard participate in this operation, as well as road maintenance services.





As for the most affected municipalities, at this time Santiago is the one with the most active warnings, especially for flooding on roads, ground floors and homes. Other warnings about flooded roads come from the town councils of Ribeira, Carballo, Moaña, Vigo or Noia.