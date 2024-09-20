Home World

The Oder near the town of Nowa Sol in the Lubusz Voivodeship. Flood precautions are also being taken here. © Lech Muszynski/PAP/dpa

In Wroclaw, the water level of the Oder is already falling slightly. Anxious waiting continues in the regions near the border.

Warsaw – The flood wave on the Oder is moving further downstream and is approaching the border with Germany. The regional administration of the Polish Lubusz Voivodeship, which is close to the border, has declared a flood alert for the regions along the Oder. The flood peak is expected to reach the district town of Nowa Sol, around 80 kilometers east of the border, on Sunday. Flood preparations are also underway in West Pomerania.

Flood protection in Nowa Sol in the Lubusz Voivodeship. © Lech Muszynski/PAP/dpa

On Friday night, firefighters, soldiers and residents in Brzeg Dolny in Lower Silesia, 35 kilometers northwest of Wroclaw, fought to save the dykes, in which several seepages had appeared. The water level there was 9.33 meters and could rise to 9.45 meters, according to the Meteorological Institute on X. A level of around 4.60 meters is normal. However, the maximum now forecast is still below the values ​​of the Oder floods of 1997.

The crisis team met again in Wroclaw with Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The water level in the city with 630,000 inhabitants had already fallen by ten centimetres compared to the previous day, said the head of the Meteorological Institute. Dry and sunny weather is forecast for large parts of Poland in the coming days. dpa