ADue to persistent rainfall and saturated soils, the risk of flooding remains high in parts of Germany. The German Weather Service (DWD) continues to warn of continuous rain in several regions.

The town of Windehausen (Nordhausen district) in northern Thuringia is particularly badly affected. The flood situation there became so severe that on Christmas Day it was necessary to completely evacuate the district of Heringen, which has almost 500 inhabitants. “The situation is very threatening, I have never seen a picture like this in the Goldene Aue,” said the mayor of the city of Heringen, Matthias Marquardt (left), to the German Press Agency.

The water was up to a meter high in some places. The mayor described the critical situation as there was no electricity, no access and no landline telephony. In addition, the toilets no longer worked due to the lack of drains. The residents were therefore urgently advised to leave their homes. However, the mayor emphasized that people would not be taken from their homes by police force.

“It’s like a bathtub that’s overflowing.”

Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left), who took a look at the site himself on Monday, wrote on the Internet platform X (formerly Twitter): “I hope that everyone affected by the flood will be able to return home as soon as possible.” It is currently uncertain whether they will be able to return to their homes in Windehausen. The mayor expects the flood situation there to last for several more days. “It’s like a bathtub that’s overflowing.”



In Windehausen in Thuringia, two tractors drive over a flooded road.

Image: dpa



The residents have been evacuated with wheel loaders and civil protection vehicles since Monday afternoon. They were taken to collection points and from there by bus to a gym in Heringen. Many residents were staying with family members.

The flood situation continued to be tense in parts of Saxony-Anhalt and Saxony. A 45-year-old driver got stuck in floodwaters on Christmas Eve in Frankenberg (Central Saxony district) and was rescued uninjured by the fire department.







Weil thanks firefighters in Lower Saxony

Meanwhile, Lower Saxony's Prime Minister Stephan Weil thanked the firefighters and volunteers in the fight against floods. “Firefighters everywhere in Lower Saxony are having a restless Christmas because they have to fight the floods,” said the SPD politician on Monday. Many are members of the volunteer fire departments. “Many thanks to all the full-time and volunteer staff for this very special effort,” said Weil.

According to the State Chancellery, the head of government will get an impression of the flood situation on Tuesday during a visit to a situation center and an emergency site. Exactly where this will be was not yet announced on Monday evening.

Lower Saxony's CDU leader Sebastian Lechner also commented on the tense situation. “Our thoughts are with the people who don’t have a peaceful holiday because their cellars are full or they have to protect their belongings against flooding,” said the chairman of the CDU state parliamentary group. The commitment of the many tireless full-time and volunteer helpers is admirable. “Our helpers are working continuously to keep the damage and danger to the population as low as possible. We owe them a deep debt of gratitude,” emphasized Lechner.