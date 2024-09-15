Home World

From: Mark Stoffers, Andreas Knobloch

Flooding in Austria: Many bodies of water, such as here at a barrage on the Inn, have reached dangerous water levels. (Symbolic image) © Manfred Fesl/APA/dpa

Tense flood situation after storms in Austria: Lower Austria is a disaster area and a dam could further aggravate the situation.

Update from September 15, 2:03 p.m.: When it comes to the flood situation in Austria, everyone is looking at the dam in Ottenstein. After as much rain fell in some flood areas in Austria within four days as would normally fall in the whole of September, the situation is particularly precarious in the disaster area in Lower Austria. As Geosphere Austria, the Federal Institute for Geology, Geophysics, Climatology and Meteorology, reports, 300 to 350 millimeters fell at the weather station in St. Pölten, the capital of the state of Lower Austria, which corresponds to around 350 liters per square meter.

Disaster alert in Austria: Ottenstein dam threatens to overflow due to flood situation

Due to the dramatic flood situation in Austria, the emergency services in Lower Austria are looking with some concern at the dam at the Ottenstein power plant on the Kamp river. The water and the water levels there are rising continuously. Because the rain is continuing, the crisis team expects the water from the reservoir to flow over the dam in the afternoon. Although controlled amounts of water are being released, the water level is rising continuously, explained the spokesman for the energy supplier EVN, Stefan Zach, who dpaIn one to two hours, water should flow through the flood gates at the top of the dam for the first time. The amount will be controlled, Zach stressed.

When the water in the lake reaches the height of the flood gates, initially little water flows over the wall, but as the lake fills up, more and more water flows over the wall. “The higher the level, the more water flows over the gates,” said Zach. In the lower reaches of the Kamp, this will lead to significant additional water volumes. “But nothing will flow over the dam wall in an uncontrolled manner,” said Zach, reassuringly. “We can control it so that no more than 250 cubic meters per hour flow out.” The authorities had set this maximum amount in order to prevent major damage further down the valley.

Disaster alert in Austria: Reservoir at its limit – flood situation “worsening”

First report from September 15, 9:03 a.m.: Vienna – The storms, flooding and the unexpected onset of winter have Austria firmly in their grip. The massive amounts of rain are causing disaster alerts, especially in the north and east of the Alpine country. In the run-up to the storms, there were fears of a flood of the century “like in the Ahr Valley”. The whole of Lower Austria was the first federal state to be declared a disaster area on Sunday morning. In addition, the widespread rainfall is pushing reservoirs and dams to their limits in many places – including the Ottenstein reservoir in the Waldviertel.

Floods and storms in Austria cause disaster alert: reservoir reaches limit

After the storm, the persistent rainfall and the threat of the flood of the century in Austria, disaster alerts were declared in 42 municipalities on Saturday evening and in two other districts in Lower Austria early in the morning due to the risk of flooding. Many of the municipalities are located on the banks of the Kamp or the Danube. “The hydrological forecasts are becoming more intense and more severe,” said Deputy Governor Stephan Pernkopf in Tulln. Further evacuations are being prepared, with severe flooding expected particularly on the Kamp. Landslides are also possible in some places because the ground is completely soaked.

While the flood situation in Germany is still tense, an expert is calming things down and predicting a crazy change in the weather. The flood situation at the Ottenstein reservoir is particularly precarious at the moment, and despite all the preparations, it is threatening to overflow. “Over the past twelve hours, large parts of the state have been over-watered,” explains Lower Austria’s deputy governor Stephan Pernkopf at oe24.atIn view of the storms announced in Austria, water has been drained since Monday to create more space, said the spokesman for the energy supplier EVN, according to heute.at.

Storm in Austria: 100-year flood forecast at the Danube tributary – reservoir expected to overflow

It has not helped much with the amount of rain caused by the storms in Austria, as experts expect the Ottenstein reservoir to overflow as early as Sunday afternoon. The emergency services are preparing to bring people to safety as a precaution. Further evacuations are being prepared after several people had to be rescued from their homes during the night. Severe flooding is expected, particularly in the Kamp area.

An overflow would cause significant flooding on the Kamp, a tributary of the Danube. According to current forecasts, the values ​​for a 100-year flood could be exceeded in the lower reaches of the river. A 20- to 30-year flood is expected on the Danube.

Storms and floods: situation remains dramatic – massive flooding throughout the country

“Hydrologists are expecting extremely heavy rainfall in the next few hours, up to 60 millimetres in the next six hours in central Austria and up to 40 millimetres across the whole of Lower Austria. This means that there is already and will continue to be massive flooding throughout the country,” Pernkopf (ÖVP) told the news agency APA “Avoid unnecessary journeys and trips! This will endanger you and possibly also the emergency services,” said the state vice president.

While an entire village was swallowed up by the water masses in Bavaria, the effects of the flooding were also clearly felt in other parts of Austria. During the night of Sunday, train traffic on the western route between Amstetten and St. Valentin in the west of the state was suspended.



100 roads in Lower Austria are currently closed. Some areas in Styria are also currently inaccessible. And in Vienna, the subway had to be partially closed while the fire brigade was deployed to a large number of operations.