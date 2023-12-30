DThe situation in the flood areas in Germany remains critical on Saturday. Parts of Lower Saxony and the south of Saxony-Anhalt on the border with Thuringia are affected, among others. However, in Lower Saxony, the second largest federal state in terms of area, there were signs of a slight easing in some places. The Celle district and the city of Meppen spoke of slightly falling water levels on Saturday. However, the highest reporting level at the water gauges has still been exceeded, so that there is still a risk of major flooding, according to the Celle district.

In the city of Oldenburg in Lower Saxony, a possible evacuation due to flooding is being prepared. The city announced on Saturday that the dikes were still under high pressure. Water levels would only fall marginally at most. So far, however, the dikes are dry and stable.

According to the information, the Achterdiek area, where the coastal canal flows into the Hunte, is particularly affected. “This is a precautionary measure – no specific evacuation is currently planned,” it said in a statement. An emergency shelter would be available to affected citizens, it said. Regardless of this, a ban on entering the dikes still applies.

People try to return to evacuated houses

In the Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen, Lower Saxony, the critical flood situation has eased slightly. Pumps on the site managed to push large amounts of water behind the dike towards Meiße, said a spokeswoman for the amusement park north of Hanover. The water in the antelope and giraffe animal house also noticeably sank and flowed out of the building again. According to the park, large parts of the area are still flooded and in some cases cannot be reached at all. Lions, rhinos, tigers and elephants, among others, live in the park.







In the municipality of Winssen/Aller, evacuated residents returned to their homes several times, the Celle district said. The fire brigade brought the people back. Evacuations are also continuing in the community of Lilienthal near Bremen. A community spokeswoman said around 500 people were reported in the affected areas. It is not yet clear when they will be able to return to their homes.



Flooded streets: Two men in Lilienthal near Bremen with an inflatable boat

:



Image: Reuters



The flood brought new highs at several gauges. On the Weser, for example, the water level near Drakenburg on Saturday morning exceeded the previous high from 1981 by one centimeter at 835 centimeters, as the national flood service announced on Saturday.

Numerous water levels are still above the highest reporting level, as stated in a management report from the State Office for Water Management, Coastal and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) on Saturday morning. The rain that fell in the Harz on Friday caused the water levels in the upper reaches of the Leine and Oker as well as their tributaries to rise again. However, several water levels had already reached their peak and would fall again.







According to NLWKN, the water levels in the middle and lower reaches of the Aller, Leine and Oker remain at the current level for the time being. The situation is also still very tense in other river areas such as the Hunte and Wümme. However, it can be assumed that the water levels there will fall slightly or remain at the same level.

Rising water levels in Saxony-Anhalt, declining in Saxony

In Saxony-Anhalt, water levels in some rivers rose again due to rainfall. The state office for flood protection (LHW) said the heavy rainfall was heavier than initially forecast. Because the soil is already saturated, this has led to rising water levels in some areas.



A fire engine drives through the floods near Bremen.

:



Image: Reuters



The flood situation remains critical in several towns on the Helme River on the state border between Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt. The Mansfeld-Südharz district declared a disaster on Saturday. District Administrator André Schröder said the decision was justified because of the long duration of the defensive measures against the flood. Although the Kelbra dam in Saxony-Anhalt is currently not increasing its water output, significant damage can be expected. It is also about further protective measures for the people in the region.