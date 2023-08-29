Home page World

Split

The high-water Salzach and the closed B 311 near Oberhof in Salzburg’s Pongau. © Expa/ Jfk/APA/dpa

After days of rain, some rivers in Austria carry a lot of water. Small overflows have to be expected in places on the Danube. Meanwhile, the water levels on the Inn are declining again.

Munich – The flood situation on the Inn has calmed down a bit. The flood intelligence service of the Bavarian State Office for the Environment announced at midnight that the highest reporting level 4 was no longer to be expected. Flood warnings were issued yesterday for the districts of Mühldorf am Inn and Rosenheim and for the city of Rosenheim. The water levels in Rosenheim are now declining, it said.

In Wasserburg am Inn, warning level 3 applied; a higher warning level was expected in the evening. During the night, the flood situation report now states that the peak with level 3 will be reached during the night. A higher reporting level is therefore no longer to be expected. The precautions for flood protection in the old town would be reduced. According to the city, the situation will improve significantly until the early hours of the morning. There is currently no danger to the population, it said.

Flooded fields in Austrian Uttendorf in Salzburger Land. © Expa/ Jfk/APA/dpa

South of the Danube, on the tributaries from the Iller to the Isar, small overflows at night must be expected in places, as well as on the upper Danube, as the flood management report went on to say. In Passau, the apex area is approaching the highest reporting level. Further increases in the level on the Danube are to be expected on Wednesday. dpa