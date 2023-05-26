Vicenza, rider is fired because he chooses to help displaced people as a volunteer

“He who does good dies by killing” goes an old popular adage. Although it may sound extreme or cynical, what happened to one university student from Vicenza it would seem that the old saying is right. Marco Santa Caterina he is a twenty-year-old young man in the middle of his studies who make money by delivering pizzas at the weekend for a pizzeria in his area, in Thiene with a rider call contract.



When Thursday afternoon he warned his employeror with this message: “I can’t come on Saturday and Sunday, I’m going to volunteer among the displaced”, probably did not imagine the bad reaction which followed. In fact, in response, the employer replied demonstrating absolute indifference to the emergency ongoing after the Emilia-Romagna flood and in rude tones towards the boy: “You’re a c…, a buffoon, you make me laugh. Go ahead and help, I’ll find someone else. ByeBye”.

In the interview with La Repubblica, the rider Marco Santacatterina commented: ”I don’t want to spit on the plate I ate from, I’ve been working there since the beginning of March and I’ve never had any problems. But Since when is money more important than people who are sick? Those two days repaid me much more than a financial reward. I just want to make people understand that the values ​​of solidarity and aid count more than money”.

The boy also added that he was also very impressed by the drama he experienced in his homeland in 2010. Marco thanked everyone for their full solidarity after having disclosed the mishap.

