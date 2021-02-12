ORIHUELA City Council has produced a two-volume book, packed with reports and recommendations following the devastating gout and floods of 2019.

The city’s mayor, Emilio Bascuñana, presented the tome yesterday, titled: “Risk of Flood in Spain: Analysis and Solutions”.

TWO-VOLUME TOME: Mayor Bascuñana and colleagues at this week’s book launch

It includes 42 papers and 50 communications from the ‘National Congress on Floods’, held in Orihuela on the first anniversary of the tragedy that killed seven people in the region, causing millions of euros of damage.

Combined, both volumes weigh 4.5 kilos (almost 10 lbs), with its publication financed by the Diputación de Alicante.

Bascuñana highlighted the importance of this type of book, as they, “are a great tool to know how to take advantage of misfortune as a great opportunity.”

He is using the book to, “continue demanding prevention measures, such as the Center for Research on Extreme Events.”

He insisted: “we are going to be persevering because we need both the regional and the Spanish government to meet the needs of this flood plain, this region and this municipality.”

The book, split into two volumes, totals 1,329 pages across three main sections:

Hydrometeorological phenomena and territorial planning Mitigation measures and infrastructures Socioeconomic, environmental and legal evaluation.

The City Councilor of Emergencies, Víctor Valverde, explained that “the book has a limited edition of 350 copies and, although it can be obtained digitally, we are going to distribute copies to the region’s General Directorate of Emergencies, to the General Directorate of Civil Protection and the General School of Civil Protection.

READ MORE: Death toll reaches seven as body of Dutchman found near Dolores following deadly Costa Blanca floods

READ MORE: ‘We are STILL in fear’ admits mayor on anniversary of floods that killed seven on Spain’s Costa Blanca