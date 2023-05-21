Turin – For the Municipal Operations Center, active since yesterday in the surveillance and monitoring of weather conditions, the critical phase is passed. The rainfall has now ceased throughout the municipal area but the City’s Civil Protection and Municipal Police Corps continue to control the level of rivers, bridges and the areas closest to watercourses, especially on the Po where rain is expected full around midnight. During the night the water level should progressively begin to decrease.

No more rainfall is expected therefore no further provisions on the life of the city will be appropriate. The Murazzi remain closed and the cycle-pedestrian passages near the banks are forbidden to transit. Tomorrow at 12 a new assessment will be carried out on the basis of which it will be decided when to revoke the measures already adopted. Actions will also be taken from the morning to restore the damage caused by rainfall on the road surface and on public green areas.

The situation in the morning: the river overflows at the Murazzi of Turin and in the Cuneo area

As expected, the flow rate of the Po increased throughout the morning after the danger level had been exceeded in Villafranca and Carignano during the night. Before the eyes of the many onlookers gathered on the balcony, the river that crosses Turin has begun to increase the speed of its current and to swell. First branches were seen passing, then trunks and some also saw a cow and two sheep tied together, dead, carried away by the current. Around half past noon the water overflowed and invaded the Murazzi. Already in the morning the Po, after having reached the danger level, 4 meters high, flooded in Villafranca Piemonte, on the border between the provinces of Cuneo and Turin. Flooding also occurred in the town of Cardè, which is located in an area accustomed to water leaking from the river.