This Wednesday, December 27, the Russian Army fired 46 Shahed drones against several “targets” in Kherson, southern Ukraine, and bombed a train station where more than 100 civilians were gathered to take a train to Kiev, the capital, according to Ukrainian authorities. The bombings killed at least six people and left most of Kherson without power.

Recent Russian bombings on Kherson, in southern Ukraine, left 70% of the city without electricity, said the region's governor, Oleksandr Prokudin.

“The bombing by Russian forces has seriously damaged the infrastructure of the city of Kherson,” said the official, through his Telegram account.

Prokudin added that “energy engineers are already working to determine the extent of the damage and then emergency restoration.”

A railway station was one of the buildings affected by the attacks. Ukrainian authorities say it occurred as a train was preparing to evacuate residents.

The Moscow onslaught killed a police officer there and injured four people, but In total the bombings claimed the lives of at least six residents, indicated local authorities.

These attacks were recorded after both kyiv and Moscow issued an assessment of the last year of war.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Ukraine was “totally defeated” in its counteroffensive. “Stopping the loudly announced counteroffensive by Ukraine and its NATO allies against the Russian armed forces has been successfully accomplished,” he said.

Ukraine: “NOur troops are still in northern areas of Maryinka

Moscow insists it has taken control of Maryinka, a city in the greater Donbass region of eastern Ukraine. However, the Army of the invaded country rejects Moscow's version.

“At this time, our troops are still in northern areas,” Zaluzhnyi said. “Our troops had prepared a defensive line outside this town, but I can say that this town no longer exists,” said the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhnyi.

The alleged seizure of Maryinka by invading troops, in the Donetsk Oblast, represents a limited Russian tactical gain and does not portend any operationally significant advance, unless Russian troops have dramatically improved their ability to carry out rapid movement of mechanized advancement, which they show no signs of having done, military experts highlight.

Archive-Ukrainian tankers in the Donbass region, 7 km from the front line of the battle against Russian troops. © France 24

However, Moscow's localized offensive operations still put pressure on Ukrainian forces in many places along the front in the east of the country and may result in gradual tactical advances by Russia.

The latest Russian assaults came just after the Kiev Army attacked with missiles in Crimea, a peninsula in the south of the country and annexed by the Kremlin in 2014. There Volodymyr Zelensky's forces indicated that they destroyed the fleet ship 'Novocherkassk' Russian Black Sea Fleet (BSF) and potentially damaged port infrastructure in occupied Feodosia on December 26.

However, the military of the country led by Vladimir Putin claimed that the warship only suffered damage.

Kiev indicates that Russian forces have slowed down their operations in the eastern (left) bank of Kherson Oblast, probably in connection with the decrease in Moscow's aviation activity, after Ukrainian forces recently shot down several aircraft of the Kremlin.

With Reuters and local media