C.hristine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, announced it on Thursday: The banks in Germany are particularly eager to pass on negative interest rates. Such interest rates on deposits are common for corporate customers throughout the euro area, even if not all banks demand it. But as far as private customers are concerned, 5 percent of deposit accounts in the euro area are affected. In Germany, however, the proportion is about twice as high: “In Germany, according to the figures that are made available to us by the banks, this affects around 10 percent of these deposit accounts,” said Lagarde.

Commerzbank has recently made a particular advance, with regulations that could not have been imagined until recently. But Volksbanks, savings banks and other institutes also keep surprising with creative ideas.

The latest discovery made by Max Herbst from FMH-Finanzberatung in Frankfurt: There are banks where negative interest rates rise very sharply from a threshold on. What’s behind it? Most institutes usually have an allowance, for example 100,000 euros, some less. If a bank customer has more in the account, he often pays 0.5 percent for everything above the limit. At 200,000 euros that would be 500 euros a year. As FMH has found out in the price lists of the banks, some institutions also use an exemption limit instead of an exemption.

That doesn’t seem to bother Commerzbank much

It is important to be careful: when the limit is exceeded, a custody fee is due for the entire amount. Take the Oldenburgische Landesbank, for example: There the limit is relatively high at 500,000 euros. As soon as it is exceeded, however, the entire amount is used to calculate the custody fee. Since April 1st, this means: “If you park 100 euros too much in your account, you will pay a penalty of 208 euros – per month,” says Herbst. The bank confirmed this. FMH assumes that there are more such cases – also with lower exemption limits.

In the initial phase of negative interest rates, a banking product that had gotten out of fashion was seen as a way of avoiding negative interest rates: the savings account. Consumer advocates believe that they can read from the legal regulations that negative interest rates for such savings accounts in the narrower sense are not permitted. “We consider negative interest rates or custody fees on savings accounts to be unlawful,” says Niels Nauhauser from the Baden-Württemberg consumer center. Many Volksbanks and savings banks also shared this legal opinion.

But that doesn’t seem to bother Commerzbank much. A spokesman said on request: “All deposit and current accounts are basically used for safe custody and are included in the calculation of custody fees – in addition to deposit and current accounts, savings accounts are also taken into account.” Other banks such as Raiffeisenbank Gmund am Tegernsee, one of the The pioneers of negative interest had handled things differently at the time: the bank no longer issued new savings books – but if you still had an old one, you could park as much money as you like on it without having to pay negative interest.