“The State must incentivize insurance for citizens and businesses with tax deductions or concessions or other and, at the same time, must continue to invest to make the territory safe”

“It’s an intelligent proposal if done intelligently, it’s a stupid proposal if done stupidly.” This is what the Lega MP said Stephen Candianiformer undersecretary of the League, comments with Affaritaliani.it the idea of ​​the Minister for Civil Protection and Maritime Policies Nello Musumeci of insurance for homes and businesses following the flood in Emilia Romagna.

“Let me explain, it makes sense to think about the protection of people and things in areas that are truly at risk, such as seismic areas or those with the risk of flooding. It makes no sense in those situations and areas where there are no dangers. Not only that, the State must incentivize insurance for citizens and businesses with tax deductions or benefits or other and, at the same time, it must continue to invest in making the territory safe. Otherwise, if it becomes just making insurance and that’s it, in fact it is configured with a tax in favor of insurance companies and it is certainly not a proposal that can be shared or accepted”.

Candiani concludes: “The State must first seriously incentivize support for works to secure the territory and buildings in seismic zones. Having said that, it is also right to incentivize insurance coverage by private individuals with tax breaks or other bonuses, as I said previously. But it must be a process to be carried out in stages and we certainly cannot start with the obligation of insurance throughout Italy otherwise it just becomes a favor to the insurance companies. The state must become aware of the risk areas and citizens must do the same. For example, they are required to take out civil insurance on their cars and can then choose whether or not to add other coverage. But it is still up to the state to put thieves in jail, just as it is up to the state to intervene to mitigate the dangers of earthquakes or floods”, concludes the representative of the League.