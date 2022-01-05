Home page world

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

divide

Continuous rain causes the first floods in many places as early as Wednesday. A major German city even expected a storm surge, and people should avoid being outdoors.

Update from January 5, 4:52 p.m.: After the continuous rain of the last few days, the flood situation is different. In some regions the water is still rising, on the Moselle and its tributaries it is falling.

On the Rhine near Koblenz (Rhineland-Palatinate), the flood service expects the water level to continue to rise. The water level is expected to exceed the five-meter mark. Shipping will be discontinued from 6.50 meters (see also update 11.50 a.m.). The Koblenz fire brigade takes its first flood protection measures. In the Neuendorf district of Koblenz, the passages are to be closed, the fire brigade tweeted. In the Ehrenbreitstein district, the flood protection gates were closed as a precaution. A parking ban has been issued for the Peter-Altmeier-Ufer area, the fire brigade assumes that the street will be flooded during the day.

The Moselle near Trier is still closed due to flooding. The water level there is currently 7.10 meters, and the trend is falling. The water is receding. On Wednesday morning, 7.63 meters were measured there. From a water level of 6.95 meters, ships are no longer allowed to sail on the Moselle in the Trier area.

The weather portal reports that the following areas will be affected by the flooding in the next few hours wetteronline.de With:

Fulda

Moselle

Main

Itz

Wörnitz

Altmuehl

Aisch

Flood situation in the next few days

In the coming days, the German Weather Service (DWD) expects a rather stable weather situation. In the northeast half of Thursday, apart from a few cloud fields, it will be sunny and dry for a long time. In the southwest half it is initially cloudy, later, according to the meteorologists, it will be friendly there for longer. In the south and in the eastern low mountain ranges, light snow or snow showers are still possible, but these will subside later. The maximum values ​​are between zero and six degrees.

It is warmest on the North Sea and the Rhine. On Friday, the DWD expects light sleet or wet snow from Schleswig-Holstein to the Eifel – from 200 to 300 meters even a few centimeters of fresh snow. The lows in the northwest and west are likely to be between four and minus one degree. In the rest of the country there is light to moderate frost between minus one and minus eight degrees, in the Alps it is also colder locally. While it will remain sunny and dry longer in the southeast on Friday, heavy rainfall is expected from the northwest and west to the southeast. In a strip from the southwest to the northeast, light snowfall is occasionally possible, and sleet is also possible in lower areas. There is a risk of slipperiness, especially in the mountains.

Flood alarm: German metropolis can breathe easy

Update from January 5th, 12:05 p.m .: Breathe a sigh of relief in Hamburg, according to a report, the expected storm surge did not materialize. As the Kiel news report, the levels in Hamburg are said to have been just below the storm surge limit in the morning. Water had overflowed onto the famous Hamburg fish market, but major flooding did not materialize. However, as the portal continues to report, citing a spokesman for the Federal Shipping and Hydrographic Agency, a forecast should also lead to fear of an increase in the level for tonight. “However, the values ​​are no longer quite as high due to the decreasing wind,” the spokesman told the Kiel news.

The early morning flood flooded parts of the Hamburg fish market. © Jonas Walzberg / dpa

Slight floods affect shipping on the Moselle and Rhine

Update from January 5th, 11.50 a.m.: After a lot of rain, a slight flood affects shipping on the Moselle and Rhine. At the Moselle gauge in Trier, according to the Rhineland-Palatinate flood reporting center, a high of 7.63 meters was reached on Wednesday night – and shipping has been temporarily suspended in parts since it exceeded 6.95 meters. After the rain subsided, the water level in Trier fell again. At the levels further down the Moselle, the highs should not be reached until Wednesday.

According to the reporting center, high water mark I was exceeded in the Koblenz and Andernach area on the Middle Rhine. Inland vessels therefore had to reduce their speed here and stay in the middle of the fairway. For the night of this Friday, the experts expect a high of 4.70 meters at the Kaub gauge and a maximum of 5.5 meters at the Koblenz gauge. A water level is a relative water level measured from an arbitrarily defined point. In Koblenz, where the Moselle flows into the Rhine, the fire brigade expected individual roads to be flooded, according to information on Wednesday. Flood protection gates in the city should be closed and a parking ban should be imposed near the Deutsches Eck.

Original notification from January 5, 2022: Hamburg – Continuous rain, fresh temperatures and now the first floods, the weather in the New Year has so far been anything but impressive. The rainy weather caused individual rivers in the north and east of Bavaria to overflow on the night of Wednesday, January 5, 2022. A major German city even expects a storm surge on Wednesday.

Big city expects storm surge – rain is already causing the first floods in many places

According to the flood news service, the second highest flood reporting level 3 was valid in Bavaria for the Itz at the Schenkenau level, for the Steinach in the Neustadt district of Fürth am Berg and the Main in Mainleus on Wednesday morning, according to the flood news service but again in the morning. In addition, according to the current forecast, level 3 could also be achieved on the Aisch near Laufermühle by Thursday. There are a total of four reporting levels for flood warnings. Reporting level 3 means that individual built-up properties or cellars are flooded, cross-town traffic connections are blocked and isolated operations of the water or dam weir are necessary.

In southern Hesse, too, the rain has already caused the first floods. Because of an overflowing brook in Reinheim (Darmstadt-Dieburg district), a road was blocked, the police said on Wednesday. According to the police, there was also a road diversion in Hirschhorn (Bergstrasse district). In addition, the Kinzig crossed in some places, individual road sections were blocked.

Is there a threat of a storm surge in Hamburg? People should especially avoid the port

Meanwhile, a storm surge is expected in Hamburg on Wednesday. As image citing the police reported, a storm surge with around 3.65 meters normal height is expected on Wednesday. For this reason, low-lying areas and also the port of Hamburg are to be abandoned extensively. Cars should also be brought to higher areas. As the newspaper further reports, neighbors should also be warned of the approaching flood, and staying outdoors should be avoided altogether.

It was only in the summer that floods cost the lives of numerous people. The consequences of the flood disaster in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia are dramatic.