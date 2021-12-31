The week began tragically in the neighborhood of Sambaituba, a rural neighborhood in the Bahia municipality of Ilhéus. On Sunday (26), residents woke up with water invading streets and houses. At heavy rains that had fallen in the state caused the flood of the Almada River, which borders the region, and turned Sambaituba into a partially submerged neighborhood. The boat became the main means of transport in the place.

This Friday (31), the flood is receding, but the houses closest to the river have the water at roof height. On other streets, where the water also reached the roof tiles of the houses, it has already gone down. In most parts of the neighborhood you can still go on a boat or with the water, at least, in the middle of the shin.

“My street has a high water level. I couldn’t get anything out of my house, because as it rained, the water rose very fast, the level rose very quickly. So, we left there with the clothes on our backs,” says Thainara Santos, 26. She, her husband and their 7-year-old son are staying at a local school. She is now waiting for the waters to subside to see what she can save on furniture and appliances.

Of many houses, only the roof is visible. Residents of two-story houses were left with the move to the upper floor, along with the furniture on the first floor. But many did not have that option. A city resident, noticing that the water had taken the streets closer to the river, went to the place to offer help. He found an elderly couple and helped them rescue and remove some of the furniture. When he returned, he found his own house already covered in water. It was his turn to need help. And this happened frequently.

“What’s keeping us fed and clothed are the small NGOs [organizações não governamentais], is the solidarity of the people. The people are the ones who help us”, said Thainara. She and other residents told Agência Brasil that the flood brought solidarity among residents. Many helping others to remove furniture, saving what can be saved and welcoming those who had their house submerged.

“We are going through a very difficult situation with the flood. We’ve been isolated since Sunday, unable to leave. A lot of homeless people. But there are a lot of people helping, helicopters bringing food to the population and the people are getting by as they can,” said José Carlos Nascimento, 51.

José Carlos also had to leave his house, where the water invaded and rose about a meter. With the truce in the rain and the slow retreat of the waters, he is confident that the scenario will improve in the coming days. “The waters started to go down. I hope that in four or five days we are in a more comfortable situation”.

As if the fury of nature against the simple neighborhood of Ilhéus was not enough, the action of thieves brings an extra concern to those who had to leave their homes. Looters are taking advantage of empty houses to rob them. “Our situation is terrible, we are isolated, isolated. And in addition to the fear of rain again, of the water level rising, we are afraid that our houses will be broken into, because that is what is happening here in Sambaituba”, adds Thainara.

Food, blankets, among other items, are coming. Helicopters from the Fire Department and the Navy arrive in the city to take donations. The city hall has also collaborated with food baskets and hot items, but some residents complain about the slowness of the local government in offering support, in addition to bureaucracy. This is because the municipal government decided to register the families in need of help and many residents are without their documents, who have been left in houses soaked by water.

city ​​Hall

The city hall informs that the form to be filled in by the residents “aims to map the situation of the affected and most vulnerable population, their profile and their most urgent needs, in order to provide subsidies and social assistance offers”. The report questioned the city hall of Ilhéus about the measures regarding emergency assistance to residents, as well as possible aid to those who lost furniture and appliances, in addition to measures in relation to the looting reported by the residents. But as of this writing, he has not received a response.

In a bulletin released by the city of Ilhéus last Tuesday (28), the municipality had 946 homeless people housed in 18 municipal schools that receive people who have had to leave their homes and who depend on a shelter provided by the government. In Sambaituba alone, 330 people are hosted at the local school.

The municipality has received donations of food, hygiene items, among others. According to the person in charge of the city hall for receiving donations, the coordinator of projects at the Municipal Secretariat for Social Promotion and Combating Poverty, Luana Messias, there is a need for food, mats, personal hygiene items, cleaning material and medicines such as dipyrone, loratadine and acetaminophen.

A bank account was created by the city specifically to receive financial donations from those who can donate. According to the city, these resources will be converted into materials needed by vulnerable people. Banco do Brasil Agency 0019-1, Current Account 81998-0, CNPJ 13.672.597/0001-62. Pix: sefaz@ilheus.ba.gov.br.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?